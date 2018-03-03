Three-peat: West Middlesex girls cruise to 3rd straight D-10 crown

The Big Reds advance to play Leechburg next Friday in the PIAA playoffs

By Published: Updated:
The Big Reds advance to play Leechburg next Friday in the PIAA playoffs.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The West Middlesex girls basketball team rolled to a 40-20 win over Reynolds Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A Championship at Slippery Rock University.

The Big Reds started hot and led 9-0 after the first quarter. The West Middlesex defense was swarming all game long, allowing Reynolds just five field goals on the day.

MaKennah White led the way with a game-high 15 points for the Big Reds, while Delaney Dogan added 7 points.

Both West Middlesex and Reynolds are bound for the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The Big Reds face Leechburg, while Reynolds squares off with Serra Catholic. Both games take place next Friday, March 9th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s