Three-peat: West Middlesex girls cruise to 3rd straight D-10 crown

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The West Middlesex girls basketball team rolled to a 40-20 win over Reynolds Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A Championship at Slippery Rock University.

The Big Reds started hot and led 9-0 after the first quarter. The West Middlesex defense was swarming all game long, allowing Reynolds just five field goals on the day.

MaKennah White led the way with a game-high 15 points for the Big Reds, while Delaney Dogan added 7 points.

Both West Middlesex and Reynolds are bound for the PIAA Class 2A playoffs. The Big Reds face Leechburg, while Reynolds squares off with Serra Catholic. Both games take place next Friday, March 9th.