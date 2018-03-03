William E. “Bill” Hazlett Obituary

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – William (Bill) E. Hazlett, 83, of Johnston Township, entered eternal rest peacefully with his wife and daughters at his side at 3:13 on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in his home under the comforting care of hospice.

Bill was born on October 20, 1934, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Walter and Thelma (Milliron) Hazlett.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army. A corporal, US 7th Army, 55th Field Artillery 1957 – 1959 stationed in Frankfurt Germany. Among the good things he can credit to his military service are the birth of his oldest daughter, lifelong friends and memories of his friendship with Elvis Presley, the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Bill retired from Wean United and Starr Manufacturing.

He loved to spend time with his family. Watch his grandchildren’s many activities. He loved being outdoors taking care of his land in Johnston where he and his wife have lived for 57 years.

Bill was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and loved to show his restored 1941 John Deere H.

Bill was a member of the North-Mar Christian Missionary Alliance church in Warren. He had served as usher for many years and was known as the “Candyman” because he was never without mints or lollipops in his pockets for the kids as well as adults.

Bill was a devoted husband and father. He was married on July 30, 1954, to Helen M. (Reed) Hazlett and they have been married for 63 wonderful years and shared the love of three daughters, Helen Iannucci of Cleveland, Ohio, LuJean Yommer of Johnston Township and Valerie Hazlett of Mecca Township and five grandchildren, Maria Iannucci, Denny Yommer, Angela Iannucci, Michael Palm and Matthew Palm. Bill is also survived by two brothers, Robert and Luke Hazlett of Howland.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481 and again an hour before the 11:00 a.m. funeral on Thursday March 8, 2018, at North-Mar Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Burial will take place privately in Johnston Township Cemetery. Bill will be buried with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Bill’s daughters suggest that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Bill’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484, or the Benevolent Fund at North Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Bill’s daughters would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for allowing Bill to remain in the peace and comfort of his home during his final days.

Arrangements for the Hazlett family are under the direction of the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.