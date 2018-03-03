YNDC delivers complaints to company in S.C.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and ACTION Youngstown got up early Saturday morning to hop on a bus to South Carolina.

The purpose — to meet with executives from Vision Property Management.

The group hopes to address what they’re calling unfair housing practices by Vision.

They say Vision has been over-charging for properties that aren’t up to code.

The group wants Vision to stop buying houses in Youngstown and turn over the properties they have now.

First News spoke with organizer, Anika Jacobs about the plans for the homes going forward.

“It would be left up to the city to pay for the demos or the land bank and we really don’t want that. We have enough on our plate here to deal with — and we didn’t cause this problem so they should be the ones to fix it.”

Vision Property Management responded to earlier complaints, saying they it is willing to work with the community.

The meeting is scheduled Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

The property group IS NOT ALLOWED to do business in Toledo or in Wisconsin.

Vision strives to work with all stakeholders involved. We very much look forward to having a continued dialogue with the Alliance for Congregational Transformation and having a constructive engagement that helps all members of the Youngstown community.”