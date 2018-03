YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was fatally shot on the west side of Youngstown Saturday.

According to a police report, Brandon Wareham was shot in his car in the driveway of a house in the 100 block of Rhoda Avenue.

He was taken to Mercy Health, where he later died from his injuries.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots coming from the inside of the house. The scene has since been cleared.

WKBN is working to get more details, we’ll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.