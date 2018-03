Andrew J. Bayus, Jr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Andrew J. Bayus, Jr., 75, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Andrew was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 28, 1942 to Andrew and Margaret (Toth) Bayus.

Andrew spent his career working as a supervisor for the local grocery stores.

Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.

Andrew is survived by his wife Janice; his daughters, Holly (Bill) Rouan and Sheri (Jim) Medallis; seven grandchildren and two sisters.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.