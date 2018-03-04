Canfield crime activity: Police arrest several people on warrants

Police investigated the following incidents in Canfield from Feb. 13-24:

Tuesday, Feb. 13

100 block of Lisbon St., John Lumpkin, Jr., 64, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Timber Run Dr., two teenagers were found walking around at 11:30 p.m. They were turned over to their parents and warned about the curfew violation.

Monday, Feb. 19

500 block of W. Main St., a woman was bitten on both hands by a dog while trying to break up a fight between two dogs. She was treated for her injuries and no charges were filed.

Herbert Road, Timothy Whitfield, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant. Samuel Shipton, 33, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court and charged with driving under suspension and inadequate exhaust.

Friday, Feb. 23

E. Main Street, Randall Hilbert, III, 38, arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and cited for an inadequate exhaust.

Herbert Road, Ina Bennett, 40, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant through Struthers for failure to appear in court and charged with speeding and no operator’s license during a traffic stop. Dai’Ryon Mitchell, 21, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Trumbull County.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Herbert Road, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with marijuana abuse, a curfew violation and a marked lanes violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

