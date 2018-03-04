Carol Ann (Rohrbacher) Lalama Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, March 4, 2018, Carol Ann (Rohrbacher) Lalama, age 70, passed into God’s care at home with her beloved husband, Marty, at her bedside.

She was born in Youngstown on June 26, 1947 to William Michael and Anne (Konnerth) Rohrbacher.

Carol and Marty lived in Florida where they both worked for Disney.

After Carol’s retirement from the company her and Marty returned to Austintown where she worked for another 12 years at Easco Aluminum.

Carol is survived by sisters-in-law, Debbie (Gary) Speir of Terrell, North Carolina, Karen (Lincoln) Davis of Mountain Home, Texas; cousins, Jeff (Donna) Magada and Paul (Beth) Magada, all of Austintown and Loretta (Carmen) Lamacusca of New Castle, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Brian (Megan) Speir of Santa Monica, California, Brad (Teresa) Speir of Mooresville, North Carolina, Amanda Woodrow of Conroe, Texas, Jacob Pate of Houston, Texas and great-nephew, Peyton Speir of Mooresville, North Carolina.

​Following Carol’s wishes, cremation was chosen and the family will observe a private family memorial to celebrate her life.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.