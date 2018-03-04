Cub Scout pack holds 1st Pinewood Derby after losing one of its own

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was a bittersweet day for Cub Scout Pack 40 as the group held its annual Pinewood Derby for the first time since losing its pack leader.

But, it’s what Jared Colbrunn did for the group before he passed that had members in high spirits for the race.

Colbrunn lost his battle with cancer about four months ago in October.

“Jared was a huge part of the pack and they’ve been a huge part of our family, they’ve helped us through so much,” said Joddi Gallagher, Colbrunn’s wife.

The track used for the race was bought with money that Colbrunn raised.

Both of Colbrunn’s sons are in the pack, Christian and Korey, and Sunday they raced the cars they built last year with their dad in honor of him, and the whole family was there to watch.

“It was everything, he put every ounce of free time into it. It really meant a lot to him,” Gallagher said.

Pack members say it was important to Colbrunn for the kids to get involved to learn the lessons he had the chance to, growing up as a cub scout himself.

“To lose such a strong member of our pack, it has been detrimental, but we have come together as a pack and we put together our Pinewood Derby today,” said Ruth Reble, Webelos 1 Den Leader.

Each Scout Den got the chance to race and although winners were awarded trophies and got the chance to go to the district race, one cub scout said having fun with friends and family beats out winning, especially on this day.

“The best part about today was my grandpa taking me so I could have fun,” said member Aiden.