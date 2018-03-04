Destiny T. Brown Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be Monday, March 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Destiny T. Brown, 17, of Youngstown, who departed this life Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the University Hospital in Cleveland.

Destiny was born April 2, 2000 in Youngstown, a daughter of Efriem Brown and Shana Myers.

She had graduated from Job Corp in Cleveland and received her certification as a medical assistant.

She was employed with Burger King.

Destiny enjoyed traveling, shopping and loved being with her nieces and nephews. She was a loving member of the “OTF” club.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories, her mother; five brothers, Jerry Smith, Darius Smith, Dominique Lucky and Janeiro Myers and Tyquon Myers; two sisters, Alexis Myers and Arianna Brown all of Youngstown; her grandparents, Benjamin Myers of California, Alice Myers and Diane Brown both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Her father preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Monday, March 12 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



