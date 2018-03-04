Donald James Christy Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Donald James Christy of Hermitage passed away peacefully from natural causes with his wife by his side, Sunday morning, March 4, 2018, in his residence. He was 89.

Mr. Christy was born September 1, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ambrose and Mary (Williams) Christy.

Donald graduated from Mercer High School in 1946 and went on to honor his country by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Donald’s family has a unique military history, being that his four brothers all served in a different branch of the military: Freddy in the Navy, Charlie in the Marine Corps, Donald in the Air Force serving as a Sgt. Airplane Mechanic; Albert in the Army and Paul in the Coast Guard. Their father honorably served in WWI.

Donald worked in several capacities at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation where he met his wife and love of his life, Dolores. Early in his career he completed an apprenticeship, earning his journeyman machinist certification. He later worked as draftsman and ultimately in the plant planning department up until the plant’s closing in 1985. Acquiring many skills through the years, Don applied these talents to several jobs following his leave from Westinghouse and never hesitated to help friends or family with whatever they may have needed.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

Don was also a member of Hickory VFW, Post 6166, Hermitage, where he served on the honor guard and actively volunteered for many years.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, woodworking and camping, particularly while traveling throughout the country in the summer months with his family. Don was also active in scouting and was proud of his two sons for both earning their Eagle Scout rank. A wonderful husband and father, he always supported his family and children in their many endeavors.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Dolores Matvey, whom he married June 11, 1955; a daughter, Dawnelle (John) Kovach, Transfer; a son, Dana (Joan) Christy, Hermitage; two granddaughters, Dawn Lucas-Glasgow, Tampa, Florida and Kayla Kovach, Hermitage and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son, Darrell M Christy; four brothers, Freddy, Charlie, Albert and Paul Christy and three sisters, Norma Redfoot, Lillie Miller and Millie Chako.

The family would like to thank the kind nurses and aides from Heartland Hospice, Hermitage and Veterans Affairs – Home Instead, who assisted in Don’s care during his final days at home.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 8 in the funeral home, with Rev. David Mastroberte, pastor of St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage, officiating.

Full military honors will be rendered immediately following.

Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Mercer.

