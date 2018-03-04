Edward Scott Cleer Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Edward Scott Cleer, 55, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 4, 2018 at University Hospital in Cleveland after a lengthy illness.

He was born December 15, 1962 in Warren, the son of Ralph William and Darla Rae (Langley) Cleer and had lived in the area all his life.

A 1981 graduate of Champion High School, Ed worked at Sajar Plastics in Middlefield.

A chronic jokester, he enjoyed taking his children fishing and watching them in sports and could always be counted on for basketball games with his nieces and nephews.

He is sadly missed by his two children, Steven James Cleer and Megan Elizabeth Cleer, both of Howland; two sisters, Denise Renee Cleer McDowell of West Farmington and Cynthia Estella Cleer Knepper of Champion and his nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Donald William Cleer.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services for Ed will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018 at West Farmington United Methodist Church, 220 West College Street, with Pastor Jim George officiating.

Friends may call an hour before the service at the church on Saturday, March 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

