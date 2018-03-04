Eloise “Jane” Markel Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Eloise “Jane” Markel (nee Collier), 68, completed her journey to Heaven on Sunday evening, March 4, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 13, 1950, in Warren, the daughter of the late Melvin Collier and Lois Weatherly.

She was a lifelong Trumbull County resident.

Eloise “Jane” was a 1968 graduate of Braceville High School.

Following high school, she pursued modeling and other interests. Jane, like many of her family and friends, was an employee of Packard Electric until her retirement in 1998.

Jane was known for her generous spirit. She enjoyed cooking and baking, holidays and making dozens of Christmas cookies to share with family and friends. When her health permitted her to travel, she had a list of favorite places that she frequented. Jane traveled to Frankenmuth, Michigan annually where she enjoyed German cuisine, shopping and time with her family. She made numerous trips abroad to Bavaria to visit with family and meet new friends. She could not resist taking in a Broadway play and shopping in New York City. On one of her many trips to the city, Jane and her husband took in a private ride on Jane’s Carousel, a reminder of childhood fun at Idora Park in Youngstown. A vocal animal rights activist, Jane shared her home with many four legged family members throughout her life. Her philanthropic spirit inspired her to support many local and national animal charities. She was a member of the Saxon Club in Youngstown along with her husband and children.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Markel, whom she married September 27, 1975.

In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by two daughters, Danielle R. Hopper of Columbus and Shannon M. Klausz (Zach) of Maumee; four granddaughters, Lauren Hopper, Allison Hopper, Penelope Klausz and Juniper Klausz; one grandson, Sven Collier of Atlanta; four siblings, Charles Collier (Arlene) of Rockledge, Florida, Caroline Lutz of Braceville, Kenneth Collier (Linda) of Warren and James Collier (Robin) of Brookfield; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents as well as two siblings, Kathleen Whitacre and David Collier and two brothers-in-law, Paul Lutz and Alfred Whitacre.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

At Jane’s request, no formal services will be held.

A celebration of her life will be planned for her family at a later date.

