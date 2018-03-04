Jean M. Salcone Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Jean M. Salcone, 79, of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born June 7, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Warren and Helen (Sikon) Montgomery.

Mrs. Salcone was a 1956 graduate of the former Leavittsburg High school.

Jean dedicated her life to Christ and was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, where she was very involved with youth ministry and also had a “Muppet ministry” at the church.

Her family was the center of her life and she especially enjoyed attending her grandchildrens’ various activities.

She was a proud military mother and volunteered her time in support of the deployed soldiers.

Jean worked as the activity director for Gillette Nursing home and retired after 28 years and then returned as a receptionist. She would often hold Bible studies for the residents at the nursing home.

Jean’s loving memory will be carried on by her five children, Theresa Whitt of Bristolville, Ohio, Robert (Deborah) Jarzynkowski of Killeen, Texas, Matthew (Susan) Jarzynkowski of Garner, North Carolina, Mitchell Jarzynkowski of Cortland, Ohio and Antoinette (Eric) Dunlap of Cortland, Ohio; two brothers, James (Phyllis) Montgomery of Champion, Ohio and Jeffrey (Cathy) Montgomery of Braceville, Ohio; 42 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Jarzynkowski; second husband, Daniel Salcone; one brother; one great-great-grandchild; son-in-law, David Whitt and daughter-in-law, Amy Jarzynkowski.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor William Sprague will officiate.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, at the funeral home prior to services.

Entombment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

