Kevin Lee Smith Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kevin Lee Smith, 56, of Warren, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 4, 2018, at the Arbors at Streetsboro.

He was born September 29, 1961 in Warren, the son of Lee and Eva May (Swindler) Smith.

Kevin was a 1979 graduate of Chalker High School.

He held various jobs throughout his adult life, most recently as a driver for the local Amish community.

He was a member of the Southington Christian Church.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Eva May and a sister, Noreen (Larry) Wiseman, both of Streetsboro and a daughter, Jordan E. Smith, of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Randall Riley officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers Kevin’s family requests that material contributions be made to Southington Christian Church, 3285 St RT 534, Southington, OH 44470, in his memory.

