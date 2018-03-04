Mary L. McFarland Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Mary L. McFarland, 62, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 5:27 a.m. with her family at her side at her friend’s home in Fowler under the comforting care of hospice.

Mary was born on May 27, 1955 in Warren the daughter of Harold and Lois Schier Devlin and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1973 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School, Mary was currently employed with the City of Cortland as the assistant finance director for the last 16 years.

She enjoyed doing crafts and traveling with her grandchildren on various Disney World Cruises over the years.

Mary was a member of Fowler Community Church.

She will always be remembered by her mother, Lois (Schier) Devlin of Cortland; two sons, Christopher “Chris” (Shannon) McFarland of Madison, Alabama and Anthony “Tony” (Mary) McFarland of Wesley Chapel, Florida and six grandchildren AJ, Alexis, Cian, Shaylinn, Brynlinn and Irelynn McFarland. Mary is also survived by four siblings.

Mary is preceded in death by her father, Harold.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at the Fowler Community Church, 4665 State Route 305, Fowler, OH 44418.

A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Joel Dickson as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Mary’s name to Fowler Community Church, 4665 State Route 305, Fowler, Ohio 44418.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the McFarland family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the McFarland family.

