Mike Tyson’s former Ohio home becoming a house of worship

Tyson bought the Southington Township mansion at sheriff's sale in in 1989 for $300,000 and sold it for $1.3 million

FILE - In a Thursday, Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson pumps his fist in the air during his weigh-in at the Chevrolet Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Living Word Sanctuary Church is converting a Southington Township, Ohio mansion once owned by Tyson into a house of worship. (AP Photo/Mark A. Stahl, File)
WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A church is converting an Ohio mansion once owned by former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson into a house of worship.

The Warren Tribune-Chronicle reports Living Word Sanctuary Church is converting a 10,000-square-foot (929 sq. meter) indoor pool room into a sanctuary and other rooms into offices, classrooms and a nursery.

Tyson bought the Southington Township mansion at sheriff’s sale in in 1989 for $300,000 and sold it for $1.3 million 10 years later to an infomercial entrepreneur sent to federal prison in 2007 for money laundering.

It was sold at sheriff’s sale in 2010 for a reported $600,000 and donated to the church, which paid off back taxes.

Cages where Tyson kept four tigers have been dismantled for a pavilion.

The church currently holds services at a YMCA.

