Neighborhood in Warren waits all day for crews to fix water main break

Neighbors say they notified the water department of the water main break Sunday morning, but crews didn't show up until about 5 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Some people who live in Warren were left without water for hours on Sunday.


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people who live in Warren were left without water for hours on Sunday.

Our news station got several calls about a water main break on Denison Drive.

Neighbors say they notified the water department Sunday morning, when they found cones blocking off the street, but repair crews didn’t show up until much later — 5 p.m.

“Why should we have to suffer because nobody wants to do their job? Where’s the 24 hours emergency services that they should be having, especially for water?” said neighbor Cindy Dailey.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s