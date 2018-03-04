Ohio man convicted of indecent exposure for 6th time

The man has served more than two years in prison and five years on probation for his previous convictions

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been convicted for at least the sixth time for publicly exposing himself.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a Hamilton County jury deliberated several hours Friday before convicting 50-year-old Gerald Fornshell of felony public indecency.

Prosecutors say the Lebanon man exposed himself last July to a 21-year-old woman at a Cincinnati Half Price Books store after spotting him earlier that day at a bookstore in Mason. The woman says she pities Fornshell but thinks there should be stricter laws for repeat offenders.

Fornshell’s attorney says he has bipolar disorder. Fornshell told investigators he doesn’t remember exposing himself.

The newspaper reports Fornshell has served more than two years in prison and five years on probation for his previous convictions.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

