Owners of Kay Jewelers in St. Clair Twp. say store was broken into overnight

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two jewelry store owners were opening up their shop Sunday at noon when they realized it had been ransacked.

According to the owners, someone had cut a hole in the roof to get into their Kay Jewelers store in St. Clair Township.

Police say the suspect somehow got on top of the roof, cut a hole in it, jumped through and dismantled the alarm system.

Police, along with help from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, are hoping security footage can tell them more information, but they do know that the suspect was wearing a mask.

The owners are determining how much of the jewelry was taken.

