Pancake breakfast benefits foundation in memory of Campbell teacher

All proceeds benefit the Michael "Mickey" Soroka Charitable Foundation for students at Campbell City Schools

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The 7th annual Stacks for Soroka Pancake Breakfast was held Sunday morning at St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

Organizers are happy to continue helping students the same way Soroka did.

“He was an amazing man and when we lost him suddenly a bunch of his former students, friends [and] family came together and we really wanted to honor his legacy. He touched so many students in Campbell over the years and we didn’t want that to end even though we lost him so suddenly. So, we came together and formed the foundation,” said Roxann Sebest, a chairperson for the foundation.

The foundation offers educational assistance, contributions to academic programs and gives away two or three scholarships a year.

