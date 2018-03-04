Perfect weather for syrup spiles

Sap needs colder weather at night and warmer weather during the day to start flowing

By Published: Updated:
The Misty Maple Sugar House held an open house Saturday afternoon

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) –  Ever wonder where the syrup for your pancakes comes from?

The Misty Maple Sugar House held an open house Saturday afternoon.

The warm weather has had a huge impact on this year’s production — sap needs colder weather at night and warmer weather during the day to start flowing.

Dave Hively of the Sugar House said the process of getting syrup is delicious.

“Just smelling the steam and seeing the miracle of water turning into something as great and delicious as maple syrup.”

The company has been in the family for six generations.

If you weren’t able to make it Saturday, the Sugar House will have another open house next Saturday from 12:00 – 5 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s