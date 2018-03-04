Phyllis Charlene Garvin Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Phyllis Charlene Garvin, 75, passed away peacefully at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on November 2, 1942 the daughter of Charles E. and Stella Marie (Logan) Brown and moved to the Niles area in November of 1960.

She was a graduate of Gilmore High School in West Virginia and was an instructor of upholstery classes at the Trumbull County Joint Vocational School for several years. Phyllis was the owner, seamstress and upholster of Garvin Upholstery Shop.

For many years, she was active in the Niles Youth League and was a member of the Women of the Moose where she enjoyed playing darts.

She and her husband attended the Niles First Church of the Nazarene.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Ronald Garvin whom she married on November 5, 1960; three daughters, Phyllis “Corky” (Thomas) Lloyd of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Ramona Marsh of Niles and Rhonda Martin of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, Ronnie James Garvin II, Sarah Poole, Tyler Lloyd, Haylie Marsh and Libby Marsh; five great-grandchildren; a brother, William R. (Gabby) Brown of Iowa and a special niece, Debi Turrill who helped care for Phyllis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles E. Brown and sister, Sue Doolittle.

Per the requests of Phyllis, a memorial gathering will be Friday, March 9, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles followed by a private burial.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.

