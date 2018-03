PIAA announces state basketball times and locations

HARRISBURG, PA (WKBN)-On Sunday, the PIAA announced all dates, times, and locations for the first round of the state tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Below are the remaining local teams that hope to capture a state crown.

Boys Class A

Kennedy Catholic (18-4) vs. Propel (17-6) Friday at Slippery Rock University, 6:30PM

Boys Class 2A

West Middlesex (19-6) vs. Springdale (13-9) Saturday at Sharon, 7PM

Wilmington (14-2) vs. Coudersport (21-3) Saturday at St. Mary’s, 5:30PM

Boys Class 3A

Greenville (15-9) vs. Cardinal‐Wuerl North Catholic (13-12) Saturday at Meadville, 7PM

Boys Class 4A

Sharon (23-2) vs. Valley (14-5) Friday at Slippery Rock University, 8PM

Hickory (20-5) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) Friday at Sharon, 7:30PM

Grove City (18-7) vs. Quaker Valley (23-1) Friday at Cardinal‐Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30PM

New Castle (21-4) vs. Ft. LeBoeuf (8-15) Friday at Butler, 7:30PM

Girls Class A

Kennedy Catholic (18-5) vs. Portage (16-9) Saturday at Sharon, 5:30PM

Farrell (12-11) vs. West Greene (22-3) Saturday at Peters Twp. 3PM

Girls Class 2A

West Middlesex (21-4) vs. Leechburg (19-5) Saturday at Slippery Rock University, 5PM

Reynolds (14-10) vs. Serra Catholic (16-8) Friday at Sharon, 4PM

Girls Class 5A

Hickory (16-8) vs. Oakland Catholic (17-8) Satruday at North Hills, 3PM