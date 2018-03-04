Ruth Caroline Dremmel Krebs Rigo Obituary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Formerly Canfield) – Ruth Caroline Demmel Krebs Rigo passed away Sunday, March 4.

She was born February 7, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John and Margaret Klaus Demmel.

A resident of Canfield, Ohio for more than 65 years, she lived at First Community Village in Columbus the last three years.

A graduate of Boardman High School and Youngstown Secretarial College, she worked at GMAC, Cold Metal Products and Farmers Savings & Loan Bank.

She was a member and Deacon of Canfield United Presbyterian Church, a charter member of Canfield Women’s Club I, Monday Book Review Club, Canfield AARP and several Duplicate Bridge Clubs.

She was a former volunteer at Youngstown South Side Hospital and Hospice of the Valley.

She is survived by four sons, Fred (Cathryn) of Fairfax, Virginia, Mark (Mary Beth) of Waterville, Ohio, Paul (Marjori) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Ken (Jackie) of New Albany, Ohio; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman whom she married November 1942 and he died January 1978; second husband, Michael Rigo who she married June 1982 and he died 2004 and brother, Belford “Jack” Demmel who died in 1979.

Family will receive friends 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Lane Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406, where a celebration of her life will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

Arrangements by Schoedinger Northeast Chapel and Lane Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honor Ride Ohio, 7000 Greensward Road, New Albany OH 43054 or National Church Residence Hospice, c/o National Church Residences Foundation, 2335 North Bank Drive, Columbus, OH 43220, in her memory.