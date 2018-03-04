Valerie Ann Long Obituary

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (Formerly Sharon) – Valerie Ann Long, age 46, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018 after a sudden illness at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Valerie was born on October 13, 1971 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a 1990 Graduate of Mathews High School and the Youngstown College of Massotherapy.

Valerie enjoyed shooting pool and was in two different APA Pool Leagues. She was proud and honored to have received the “Top Gun Lady” honors last year. Her favorite hobbies included watching soap operas especially Days of Our Lives and going to concerts and casinos with family and friends.

Valerie worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 17 years as a respected nursing assistant.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania since birth.

She is survived by her parents, Charles and Kathleen (Gorichky) Long; her brother, Gary (Lisa) Long; her niece, Alexis Long; her nephew, Steven Long; Godmother, Linda Vansovich and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield. Friends may also call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 12 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road in Hermitage where Rev. Dr. Gary Nelson will conduct the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the Dorcas Society or to a charity of their choosing.

