13 Years in the Making: Western Reserve tops McDonald for first time in over a decade

STRUTHERS, OH (WKBN)-Western Reserve senior Kade Hilles hit the game-winning shot with less that 10 seconds to go in the game which upset McDonald in the Division IV Struthers District Semifinals 54-52.

It was Reserve’s first win in boys basketball over McDonald in 13 years.

McDonald was ranked 2nd in the final regular season statewide AP poll in Division IV.

The two teams traded the lead several times throughout the night, and late in the fourth, down by one, Matthew Beedle hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 52.

That is when Hilles’ heroics took over, taking a feed from Dom Velasquez in the paint, laying it in for the game-winning bucket.

Hilles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while fellow senior Jack Cappabianca led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For McDonald, Braeden Poole had a game-high 20 points while Zach Rasile and Riko Rodriguez had 9 points each.

Reserve now awaits the winner of Valley Christian/East Canton which is Tuesday night at Struthers.

McDonald finishes the season at 21-3.