13 Years in the Making: Western Reserve tops McDonald for first time in over a decade

By Published: Updated:
Western Reserve's Jack Cappabianca celebrates after the Blue Devils topped McDonald for a berth in the District Finals.

STRUTHERS, OH (WKBN)-Western Reserve senior Kade Hilles hit the game-winning shot with less that 10 seconds to go in the game which upset McDonald in the Division IV Struthers District Semifinals 54-52.

It was Reserve’s first win in boys basketball over McDonald in 13 years.

McDonald was ranked 2nd in the final regular season statewide AP poll in Division IV.

The two teams traded the lead several times throughout the night, and late in the fourth, down by one, Matthew Beedle hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 52.

That is when Hilles’ heroics took over, taking a feed from Dom Velasquez in the paint, laying it in for the game-winning bucket.

Hilles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while fellow senior Jack Cappabianca led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For McDonald, Braeden Poole had a game-high 20 points while Zach Rasile and Riko Rodriguez had 9 points each.

Reserve now awaits the winner of Valley Christian/East Canton which is Tuesday night at Struthers.

McDonald finishes the season at 21-3.

.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s