48 local high school bowlers qualify for State Tournament in Columbus

The tournament will take place this Thursday and Friday at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl

Ohio High School Athletic Association bowling

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Forty-eight high school bowlers from 9 different schools in the Valley have qualified for the 2018 State Bowling Championships.

The tournament will take place this Thursday and Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The State Qualifiers include the following:

DIVISION I GIRLS

Austintown Fitch
Head Coach: Brian Umstead
Renee Seebacher (JR)
Gloria Hartzell (JR)
Erin Harper (SR)
Samantha Learn JR)
Alysha Harris (SR)
Maegan Mclaughlin (JR)
Rachel Hoffman (SO)

Howland
Head Coach: Anthony Bernard
Jessica Guesman (SR)

DIVISION II GIRLS

Hubbard
Head Coach: Ken Miller
Alexis Cobbin (SR)
Ashligh George (SR)
Amber Davis (FR)
Jenny Reebel (SO)
Sabrina Romano (SR)
Kennedy Julious (SR)
Maggie Lewis (FR)
Bethany Jones (FR)

McDonald
Head Coach: Jim Getz
Jenna Simmons (JR)

Lowellville
Head Coach: John Rotz
Haylie Rotz (JR)

DIVISION I BOYS

Austintown Fitch
Head Coach: Matt Clemens
Mitch Desiato (SR)
Seth Harper (SO)
Seth Welch (SR)
Kevin Howard (SR)
Larry Iagulli (FR)
Preston Miller (JR)
Dom Veltri (JR)
Dane Smith (FR)

Boardman
Head Coach: Kevin Randolph
Ben Burkey (SR)

DIVISION II BOYS

Girard
Head Coach: Pete Barta
Brett Zeigler (SO)
Justin Barnett (SR)
Nathan Moore (SO)
Logan Kondzich (JR)
Donny Bishop (JR)
Dylan Puz (JR)
Jonathan Moore (SO)

Liberty
Head Coach: Mike Mikulich
Andrew Everly (SR)
Alex Hlaudy (SR)
James Spisak (SR)
Jason Ngo (JR)
Virgis Vinson (JR)
Nick Spisak (SO)
Brennan Romain (SO)

Lakeview
Head Coach :Jason Smith
Chris Altier (JR)
Michael Altier (JR)
Tristan Currence (SR)
Seth Dunn (JR)
Jonathan Olson (JR)
Conner Pawlosky (FR)
Nate Ulrich (JR)

