48 local high school bowlers qualify for State Tournament in Columbus

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Forty-eight high school bowlers from 9 different schools in the Valley have qualified for the 2018 State Bowling Championships.

The tournament will take place this Thursday and Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The State Qualifiers include the following:

DIVISION I GIRLS

Austintown Fitch

Head Coach: Brian Umstead

Renee Seebacher (JR)

Gloria Hartzell (JR)

Erin Harper (SR)

Samantha Learn JR)

Alysha Harris (SR)

Maegan Mclaughlin (JR)

Rachel Hoffman (SO)

Howland

Head Coach: Anthony Bernard

Jessica Guesman (SR)

DIVISION II GIRLS

Hubbard

Head Coach: Ken Miller

Alexis Cobbin (SR)

Ashligh George (SR)

Amber Davis (FR)

Jenny Reebel (SO)

Sabrina Romano (SR)

Kennedy Julious (SR)

Maggie Lewis (FR)

Bethany Jones (FR)

McDonald

Head Coach: Jim Getz

Jenna Simmons (JR)

Lowellville

Head Coach: John Rotz

Haylie Rotz (JR)

DIVISION I BOYS

Austintown Fitch

Head Coach: Matt Clemens

Mitch Desiato (SR)

Seth Harper (SO)

Seth Welch (SR)

Kevin Howard (SR)

Larry Iagulli (FR)

Preston Miller (JR)

Dom Veltri (JR)

Dane Smith (FR)

Boardman

Head Coach: Kevin Randolph

Ben Burkey (SR)

DIVISION II BOYS

Girard

Head Coach: Pete Barta

Brett Zeigler (SO)

Justin Barnett (SR)

Nathan Moore (SO)

Logan Kondzich (JR)

Donny Bishop (JR)

Dylan Puz (JR)

Jonathan Moore (SO)

Liberty

Head Coach: Mike Mikulich

Andrew Everly (SR)

Alex Hlaudy (SR)

James Spisak (SR)

Jason Ngo (JR)

Virgis Vinson (JR)

Nick Spisak (SO)

Brennan Romain (SO)

Lakeview

Head Coach :Jason Smith

Chris Altier (JR)

Michael Altier (JR)

Tristan Currence (SR)

Seth Dunn (JR)

Jonathan Olson (JR)

Conner Pawlosky (FR)

Nate Ulrich (JR)