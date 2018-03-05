Ashland Co. mom arrested after son, 8, shoots sister, 4

The young girl is at a Cleveland hospital and is expected to be okay

By Published:
Ambulance

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, the mother is behind bars after the Saturday afternoon incident.

The mother is being held in jail. Her name is not being released until charges are filed Monday.

Investigators are expected to meet with the prosecutor Monday afternoon to file charges.

Deputies are not saying if the mother was home when the girl was shot.

The father of the children was at work at the time of the shooting.

Both children have been placed in the custody of the county.

The young girl is at a Cleveland hospital and is expected to be ok.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s