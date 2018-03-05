Ashland Co. mom arrested after son, 8, shoots sister, 4

HAYESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, the mother is behind bars after the Saturday afternoon incident.

The mother is being held in jail. Her name is not being released until charges are filed Monday.

Investigators are expected to meet with the prosecutor Monday afternoon to file charges.

Deputies are not saying if the mother was home when the girl was shot.

The father of the children was at work at the time of the shooting.

Both children have been placed in the custody of the county.

The young girl is at a Cleveland hospital and is expected to be ok.