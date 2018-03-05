Bristol girl headed to National Spelling Bee after Trumbull Co. win

Isabella Pinto correctly spelled "witloof" and won the Tribune Chronicle Spelling Bee Monday night

By Published: Updated:
Isabella Pinto, of Bristol, wins Tribune Chronicle Spelling Bee


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Isabella Pinto, 13, will be representing Trumbull County at the National Spelling Bee in May.

The 8th grader at Bristol High School correctly spelled “witloof” and won the Tribune Chronicle Spelling Bee Monday night. In case you were wondering, witloof is a vegetable with blanched leaves, such as radicchio.

Thirty-five students from schools across Trumbull County competed for a chance to go to the National Spelling Bee in D.C.

WKBN will be following all the local spellers when they go to Washington.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s