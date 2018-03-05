Bristol girl headed to National Spelling Bee after Trumbull Co. win



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Isabella Pinto, 13, will be representing Trumbull County at the National Spelling Bee in May.

The 8th grader at Bristol High School correctly spelled “witloof” and won the Tribune Chronicle Spelling Bee Monday night. In case you were wondering, witloof is a vegetable with blanched leaves, such as radicchio.

Thirty-five students from schools across Trumbull County competed for a chance to go to the National Spelling Bee in D.C.

WKBN will be following all the local spellers when they go to Washington.

