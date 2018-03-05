Cora J. McKnight Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Cora J. McKnight, 83, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 5, 2018, at her residence.

She was born July 30, 1934 in Fowler, a daughter of George and Nellie (Scott) Sigler, Sr.

Cora was a 1952 graduate of the former Fowler High School and was employed as a supply technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren for 18 years, retiring in 1996.

She married James A. McKnight on October 25, 1953. They shared almost 37 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death August 16, 1990.

Cora was a member of the Parkman Road Church of Christ.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards with her sister Laura, taking trips to try her luck at the casinos and she was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, never missing a game on TV.

She is survived by three children, Barbara (Thomas) Wright, of Creston, West Virginina, Toni (Kenneth) Platt, of Casper, Wyoming and James (Sandra) McKnight, of Cortland. She also leaves behind three sisters, Dorothy Stuart of Hartford, Glenna Hall of Champion and Laura Bailey of Vernon; two granddaughters, Melissa (Mitch) Caster and Kimberly Platt and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Kylie and Anthony.

Besides her husband, Cora was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Carl, Don and George Sigler, Jr.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Pete Nash officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 12 at the funeral home prior to services.

Cora will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, in her memory.

