Defending champion David Crawford leads 24 local wrestlers to State Tournament

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – 672 wrestlers from 301 high schools across the state of Ohio will converge in Columbus this weekend for the 2018 State Wrestling Tournament.

The Valley will send 24 local athletes to compete for a state title. Canfield will, once again, be well-represented with 7 state qualifiers, including defending State Champion, and four-time state qualifier David Crawford.

The tournament runs March 8th through the 10th at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The following local wrestlers have qualified this season:

DIVISION I

Austintown Fitch

Head Coach: John Burd

106 lbs – Colin Roberts (FR), 44-9

126 lbs – Gus Sutton (JR) 44-0 (Finished 6th in 2017)

160 lbs – Michael Ferree (SR) 48-3

195 lbs – Breylon Douglas (SR) 48-5

DIVISION II

West Branch

Head Coach: Christopher Dorris

113 lbs – Christian Wayt (JR) 38-0 (Finished 5th in 2017)

182 lbs – Kenny Marra (FR) 43-10

Canfield

Head Coach: Steve Pitts

106 lbs – Ethan Fletcher (FR) 44-9

152 lbs – David Reinhart (JR) 38-11

170 lbs – Anthony D’Alesio (SO) 31-4 (Finished 4th in 2017)

182 lbs – David Crawford (SR) 44-2 (Finished 1st in 2017, 4th in 2016, 6th in 2015)

195 lbs – Nick Crawford (SO) 43-6

220 lbs – Tyler Stein (JR) 45-3

285 lbs – Daniel Kapalko (SR) 32-7

East Liverpool

Head Coach: Scott Hiemstra

106 lbs – Howard Williams (FR) 42-3

Girard

Head Coach: James Cardiero

285 lbs – Jack DelGarbino (JR) 45-0 (Finished 4th in 2017)

Beaver Local

Head Coach: Jordan Williams

113 lbs – Cole McComas (SO) 42-3 (Finished 2nd in 2017)

132 lbs – Skyler Lasure (SO) 36-7 (Finished 7th in 2017)

145 lbs – Beau Smith (JR) 37-10

152 lbs – Jared Wright (JR) 34-13

Howland

Head Coach: Matthew Zakrajsek

220 lbs – Brandon Matlock (SR) 29-8 (Finished 4th in 2017)

285 lbs – Chris Julian (SR) 37-7

DIVISION III

Crestview

Head Coach: Vic Nery

145 lbs – Andrew Hardenbrook (SR) 31-5

195 lbs – Landon Talbert (SR) 35-5

South Range

Head Coach: Levi Hively

113 lbs – Kyle Keenan (JR) 36-11