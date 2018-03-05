Edward J. Hockey, Jr. Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – At home on Monday, March 5, 2018, Edward J. Hockey, Jr., age 70, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 27, 1947 to Edward J., Sr. and Susan (Hornyak) Hockey.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry V. (Malley) Hockey. They would have celebrated 18 years of marriage this May. He is also survived by his two stepsons.

Edward was a long time employee of the B & O Railroad and retired in 2006 as a train conductor.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved his three dogs especially his best buddy, a Shih Tzu, named “Lulu”.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.