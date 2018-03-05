Families of 4 men found buried on Pa. farm sue suspect’s parents

Cosmo DiNardo’s attorney has said he confessed to the July killings to be spared the death penalty

By Published: Updated:
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The families of four young men killed and buried on a Pennsylvania farm are now suing the parents of the man who confessed to the killings.

Lawsuits filed Monday by families of three of the victims allege that Cosmo DiNardo’s parents should have stopped their then 20-year-old son from having access to guns since he was barred from possessing firearms due to an involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.

The family of the fourth victim filed a similar lawsuit in December

A lawyer representing Antonio and Sandra DiNardo was out of the country and unavailable for comment.

Cosmo DiNardo’s attorney has said he confessed to the July killings to be spared the death penalty. Prosecutors say they’re on track to reach a deal with him. The attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s