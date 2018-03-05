Girard crime activity: Landlord said tenant abandoned cats in home

Monday, February 26

10:33 a.m. – S. State Street and Interstate 80, James Derose, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification. Police said Derose gave police his deceased brother’s name and Social Security number during a traffic stop.

11:34 a.m. – 100 block of W. Kline St., a landlord reported that his tenant moved out within the last two months after an order by the Trumbull County Health Department for not having running water. He said the man never turned over his keys to him and when he checked on the property over the weekend, he discovered deplorable conditions, along with two cats that had been left behind. The landlord was given the number of an animal agency which could remove the animals from the home.

11:38 a.m. – 400 block of Trumbull Ave., a 17-year-old student at the Girard Multi-Generational Center was charged with disorderly conduct after a teacher reported that he yelled and swore at her, then tried to leave after kicking over a fan in the classroom. Police said the boy continued yelling and swearing when an officer arrived, and he tried to lunge at the teacher. The boy was arrested and his grandmother was told to pick him up at the police station.

7:02 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., Heather Ramsey, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass. An officer working security for the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority reported stopping a vehicle leaving TMHA’s property. Police said Ramsey had crack cocaine and a pipe. Charges are pending against another man in the vehicle, who police said also had a pipe in a cigarette pack.

Tuesday, February 27

7:48 a.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., reported theft of a forklift from Girard Hardware. The forklift was not functioning, so it is believed that a flatbed trailer may have been used to haul it away, according to a police report.

Friday, March 2

11:08 p.m. – S. State Street and Trumbull Avenue, Nathan Wells, arrested and charged with driving under the influence, expired operator’s license and operating without headlights. Police said Wells failed a field sobriety test and smelled like alcohol during a traffic stop. He refused to submit a breath test, according to a police report.

Saturday, March 3

2:04 a.m. – 200 block of Churchill Rd., police were called to a house after a woman called 911 repeatedly, yelling for help but hanging up before giving more information. Police arrived to find the woman turning blue in an upstairs bedroom with blood on her hands. She denied drinking or using drugs, but a family member who was asleep downstairs said the woman had been drinking and that she suffers from high blood pressure. The woman denied medical treatment when crews arrived, according to a police report.

Sunday, March 4

12:52 p.m. – 400 block of N. Highland Ave., a man reported that his back license plate was missing from his vehicle. He believed it had been stolen because it was securely attached to his vehicle.

