Forget lines, Hermitage Walmart offers new way to pick up orders

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Walmart is offering customers a new way to pick up online purchases.

It’s called a “Pickup Tower,” and the first one in the area just opened in Mercer County.

The tower debuted Monday morning at the Walmart in Hermitage.

Store Manager Mark Falesnik says customers buy items online and then choose the “pick-up” option. Customers are notified when the items arrive. They then go to the tower and pick up their purchases.

“This tower here is leading us into online grocery pick-up, which will start in about two months, and that’s generating a lot of job growth as well as retail growth here in Hermitage,” Falesnik said.

He said it typically takes two to three days for online purchases to arrive at the tower.

Grocery pick-up service will begin sometime in May.