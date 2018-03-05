Joseph James Portale, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joseph James Portale, Sr., age 89 of Warren, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Health Center.

He was born July 29, 1928 in Jamestown, New York the son of the late Sebastian and Antionette (Triscori) Portale.

Joe was a graduate of Ravenna High School, where he was captain of the football team.

He worked briefly for the Ravenna Arsenal before he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953.

He started Joe’s barber Shop in Warren, he operated the barber shop until his retirement in 2007.

Joe enjoyed woodworking in his younger years, he also liked to play golf and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his sons, Joseph J. (Tomi R.) Portale, Jr. of Johnston and James S. Portale of Niles; six grandchildren, James S., Jr. and Jenna Portale, Jamie Dickie and Jerry McConahy and Jason and Jarrod Fecich and two great-grandchildren, Mineko and Parker.

Besides his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife, the former Dolores Rita Bonanno, they married October 25, 1954, she died March 1, 2016 and his brother, Carl “Bunny” Portale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

There will be no calling hours.

Entombment will be at Pineview Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

