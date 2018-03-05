Jury selection begins in Bristolville murder trial

Austin Burke is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection got underway Monday morning in the murder trial of Austin Burke.

Sample was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a wooded area in Bristolville. He had previously been reported missing by his family.

Police charged Burke with murder in June.

Investigators think Burke killed Sample while Burke was committing a robbery.

Eight days later, Burke robbed the Pizza Joe’s in Cortland, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said it was during that investigation that he was arrested and investigators found a gun and money that they believe is related to the crime.

