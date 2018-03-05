Liberty Twp. woman demands new law after pet killed by unchained dog



LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Liberty Township woman is heartbroken and traumatized after seeing her dog mauled to death by another dog right in front of her. She said the township needs to put a tethering law in place now.

Every time Sheila Lingenfelter looks at a picture of her beloved Sheltie, Rascal, she cries. She can’t shake his gruesome death from her memory.

It happened Sunday morning when Lingenfelter let Rascal outside in her backyard.

“All of a sudden, I seen the neighbor’s dog over here and it ran from my dog,” she said.

Lingenfelter said the neighboring dog — a brown pit bull — charged at Rascal, grabbed him by the throat and shook him.

“We was yelling, and screaming, and hitting it and it wouldn’t let go.”

It was over within seconds. Rascal died in the yard.

Lingenfelter said the pit bull lived outside in the neighbor’s backyard.

“I always thought it was chained up and it wasn’t, and I didn’t know it.”

Animal advocate Jason Cooke said this isn’t a breed issue.

“This is what happens when you do not socialize a dog, when you tether a dog for an extended period of time.”

Liberty Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak said she tried to get a tethering law on the books last month, but it didn’t go through. She said this unfortunate event might change things.

“I’m hopeful that my board will follow through and try to pass this at the next meeting.”

Lingenfelter’s neighbor did not want to appear on camera, but she said the pit bull wasn’t her personal dog. It stayed at her house, chained in the backyard, and would only come inside during freezing weather.

“I don’t want dogs chained up and left outside in the cold,” Lingenfelter said. “If you’re going to have an animal, take care of it. Keep it in the house. What’s the use of having an animal?”

The neighbor said police ticketed her for failure to confine a dog. She said the dog is no longer living at her house.

