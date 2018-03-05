Lillie S. Buchanan Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Lillie S. Buchanan, 88, of Davner Road, passed away peacefully at 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 5, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mrs. Buchanan was born May 26, 1929 in Replete, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Bernard and Alma (Simons) Cogar and had lived in the Lisbon area for almost 60 years.

She had worked in various area restaurants for over 42 years as a preparation cook. She had also worked at Hillyer’s Fine Foods grocery for some time.

Lillie was a faithful member of the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church.

She loved her family, her animals and her friends and enjoyed cooking for all of them.

Her husband, Hubert Paul “Hub” Buchanan, whom she married January 14, 1948, preceded her in death December 24, 2000. She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard P. Buchanan; sisters, Shirley Alderman, Arminnie Gum and Lovie Cogar and by a grandson.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue (the late Charlie) Pritchard of Hanoverton and JoAnn (Fred) Powell of Lisbon; son, Ron (Crissy) Buchanan of Lisbon; sisters, Ruby Lake of Weston, West Virginia, Nettie Mellot of Crawford, West Virginia and Geraldine Castro also of Weston; brothers, Bernard Jackson Cogar and Ted Cogar, both of Weston; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Robinson of her church officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 8 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406

