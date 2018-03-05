Marie V. Lenefonte Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Church in Boardman on Saturday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. for Marie V. Lenefonte, 88, who went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 5, 2018, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Marie was born on September 3, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Lucente) Peachock.

Marie was a 1947 graduate of The Rayen High School.

In her free time she enjoyed reading, piecing together jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano, painting and ceramics.

She leaves behind her children, Marilyn (Lawrence) Hammerton, Joseph (Mary Jo) Lenefonte and Lorraine (Charles) Gulgas, all of Boardman; five grandchildren, Jeff (Gina) Hammerton, Gregg Hammerton, Mark (Michelle) Gulgas, Michael (Madeleine) Gulgas and Joanna (Ivan) Garcia and five great-grandchildren, Mia, Azelynn, Gabe, Camden and Mallorie.

Besides her parents and a sister, Adeline Heidinger, she was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, the late Joseph Lenefonte, Sr., who passed on May 28, 1997, after 49 blissful years together.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the wonderful nursing staff at Grace Hospice with a special thanks to Victoria, Shayla, and Mindy. They also are forever grateful to Marie’s best friends and caregiver, Jessica Bacha and Lydia Kozak, for all the selfless love and support they gave Marie during her time of need.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to Mass on Saturday, March 10 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive in Boardman.

Care was entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



