Mary A. Cline Obituary

ATLANTIC, Pennsylvania – Mary A. Cline, age 99, of Atlantic Road, Atlantic passed away Monday morning, March 5, 2018 in her residence.

She was born in Pittsburgh on September 20, 1918 the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth (Stevenson) Antis.

On July 28, 1937 Mary married James Bradley, he passed away May 19, 1978 she then married Foster Cline on December 28, 1979, he passed away January 29, 2001.

She was employed as a secretary at Pymatuning State Park for 20 years and previously was a secretary at Conneaut Lake Elementary School for five years.

She was a member of Fallowfield United Methodist Church where she was active with the United Methodist Women, the O.E.S. Century Chapter # 100 Jamestown where she served as the Worthy Matron 1966-1967 and the Red Hat Society “Funsters”, Jamestown.

Mary is survived by three children; Janice Williams and her husband, Fred, Joyce McConnell and her husband, Arden, James Bradley and his wife, Kathy all of Atlantic; three stepsons, Kenneth Cline and his wife, Donna of Springfield, Pennslvania, Raymond Cline of East Lake, Ohio and Robert Cline and his wife, Susan of Kingsville, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Gene Cline of West Salem, Ohio; nine grandchildren, many stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; four brothers, Thomas Antis, Watson Antis, William Antis and Edward Antis; three sisters, Anna Dienstbier, Catherine Carl and Elizabeth Marsh; a stepson, David Cline; a stepdaughter, Norma Dain and two sisters-in-law, Violet Radar and Betty Cline.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fallowfield United Methodist Church, 3993 Leach Road, Atlantic, PA 16111.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 12, 2018, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Fallowfield United Methodist Church, 3993 Leech Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the church, Rev. Larry Corner, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in Rocky Glen Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.