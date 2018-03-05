Mary Bozzo Obituary

LIBERTY, Ohio – Mary Bozzo, 88, passed away Monday evening, March 5, 2018 at Heritage Manor in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary was born on April 25, 1928 in Italy, a daughter of the late Frank and Clara DeGregory.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Anthony Bozzo, Lawrence Bozzo and Jo Anna Bozzo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bozzo, whom she married on February 7, 1953 and passed away on March 3, 1995 and her stepmother, Dominica DeGregory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warren at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13 with visitation one hour prior at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren, where she will be buried next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



