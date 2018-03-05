Michael Volsko Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Michael Volsko, 76, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away Monday morning, March 5, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, following a brief illness.

Michael was born August 29, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Kraynak Volsko and was a lifelong area resident.

Michael attended the Bev MASCO Workshop in Boardman. He was a fastidious worker and had an old-fashioned work ethic. He made boxes and clamps and was very proud of his work.

He was an avid sports fan and a big fan of the Cleveland Browns. He attended his first Browns game in person this past December and watched the game from the sidelines, which was a lifelong dream come true for him.

Michael had a kind heart and a good sense of humor and will always be remembered for his smile.

He was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Michael is survived by his younger brother, Robert J. Volsko of Boardman.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 12 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 North Meridian Road in Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Michael’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 9 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



