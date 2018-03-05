Number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall in Ohio

Ohio saw a record 4,050 overdose deaths last year

By Published: Updated:
prescription pills generic

COLUMBUS (AP) – The state says the number of painkiller prescriptions continues to fall as Ohio battles a deadly addictions epidemic.

Data released Monday by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy show 568 million painkiller pills were dispensed to patients last year, down nearly 30 percent from a high of 793 million in 2012.

The data also show a continuing decrease in the number of patients going from doctor to doctor in search of drugs, thanks to the pharmacy board’s computerized reporting system, with an 88 percent drop since 2012.

WKBN to air another panel discussion on heroin, opioid crisis

An expanded use of that system has increased the number of checks on patients from about 66,000 a day in 2015 to almost 445,000 a day at the end of last year.

Ohio saw a record 4,050 overdose deaths last year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s