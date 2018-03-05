Patricia A. Housteau Obituary

PATASKALA, Ohio (Formerly Warren) – Patricia A. Housteau, 80, formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 5, 2018 at Pataskala Oaks Nursing Home in Pataskala, Ohio.

She was born June 27, 1937 in Warren, the daughter of James Peter and Ruth Irene (Herr) Ryther, moving from Warren to the Columbus area 13 years ago.

A graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Pat was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

She enjoyed crafts, reading and travel.

Fond memories of Pat live on with her three children, Susan (John) Harcarik of Warren, James (Vujevic) Housteau of Granville and Nancy (Ryan) Rishel of Strongsville and seven grandchildren, Thomas and Brandon Harcarik, Ashton, Margaux and Augustus Housteau and Madison and Jackson Rishel.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her loving husband, John Housteau, whom she married November 11, 1967 and who died January 26, 1997 and a sister, Mary Ruth Ludwick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Fr. Thomas Eisweirth officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 9 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 10 at the church prior to Mass.