Residents along notorious Youngstown cut-through complain of speeders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a car crashed into a house last Thursday on Youngstown’s Old Furnace Road, a city councilwoman called WKBN, concerned about so many people speeding along that route.

The section of Old Furnace runs eight-tenths of a mile between Bears Den Road and West Drive. It’s a short stretch with a lot of traffic — and a lot of pedestrians.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

Ed Sepasy lives along Old Furnace Road and has a sign in his front yard, urging people to drive like their kids live here.

“The people who live in this neighborhood have constantly been complaining about speed on that street. It’s probably the number one,” said Youngstown Councilwoman Lauren McNally.

She lives in and represents the neighborhood, and brought the speeding issue along Old Furnace to WKBN’s attention.

“I put an emphasis with police to run radar more frequently and the few times we’ve been able to do that, we’ve issued a lot of tickets,” McNally said.

She got the numbers from Youngstown police, showing that last year, 40 speeding tickets or warnings were issued along Old Furnace and four accidents were investigated.

The road is used as a cut-through from the west to south sides and leads to some of Mill Creek Park’s most popular sites. North of the road is the park, while south is what’s known as the Old Furnace neighborhood.

“It gets a high volume of traffic…in a very small neighborhood,” McNally said.

Where Old Furnace intersects with Bears Den, McNally said the guardrail was damaged so badly last year that it was replaced.

Sepasy said to stop a runaway car from hitting his house, he landscaped his front yard with mounds that have rocks underneath.

“I just want people to be aware that it’s only 25 miles an hour along that road,” McNally said.

In the time WKBN was along Old Furnace Road covering this story, we saw one car going about 50 mph, though most were going around 35. One neighbor said it was our camera that was making most people slow down.



