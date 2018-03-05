Revenge factor: Cornerstone Christian ends Warren JFK’s season



ORWELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Cornerstone Christian Academy rallied from an early ten-point deficit to defeat Warren JFK 72-56 in the Division IV District Semifinals Monday night.

The game was a rematch of the 2017 Division IV District Final, which Kennedy won 75-72.

Senior Byron Taylor led the Eagles with a team-high 20 points. Tyler James added 14 points in the setback. The Eagles end the season with a record of 14-11.

Cornerstone Christian’s Michael Bothwell with 29 points in the victory.

The Patriots improve to 17-7 on the season. Cornerstone Christian advances to face the winner of Bristol/Windham in the Division IV District Final Friday night at 7PM at Grand Valley High School.