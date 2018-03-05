Richard Lee “Dick” Hillman, Sr. Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Richard Lee “Dick” Hillman, Sr., passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Dick” was born in Niles, Ohio on October 11, 1938, to Frank and Gladys Hillman, who both preceded him in death.

He leaves behind siblings, Sally Hillman Dorling of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert E. Hillman of Lordstown, Ohio, Vicki Hillman Breckner of Norton, Ohio and Deborah Hillman Wilson of Lordstown, Ohio.

His brother, Charles F. Hillman, also preceded him in death.

Following graduation from Niles McKinley High School, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in the Midwest where he met and married Barbara J. Baseden in 1957, with whom he had two children, Richard L. Hillman, Jr. of Glen Carbon, Illinois and Matthew T. Hillman of Kansas City, Missouri. The couple divorced after 24 years.

The bulk of his career was as a technician and engineer at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, where he met Debra J. Davis. Dick and Debbie were married in 1982, eventually relocating to the Chicago area in the early ‘90s.

While he was a great many things over his life, including brother, husband, father, veteran and Christian, Dick found his true calling as Debbie’s constant caretaker and unwavering support during her five-year battle with cancer, a battle which ended with her passing in 2011. Anyone who knew them or saw how they looked at one another could tell the incredible toll her passing took on him and he felt her absence every day but his love endured unwavering.

While his own battle with cancer and dementia dominated the last year of his life, it is his charm, his wit, his passion and his generosity-not to mention a sly and disarming smile-that will serve as his true legacy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at in Warren, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Vicki Hillman Breckner, officiating.

Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, March 16.

Burial will take place in the Lordstown Cemetery.