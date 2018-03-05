Safety notice issued for Ohio State campus after home invasions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Department has released a public safety notice for the campus area and residence halls.

According to the report, at about 2 a.m. Monday, an unknown person tried to enter an apartment through a bedroom window.

The residents were in the living room, and the person did not gain entry.

Police say the same person was involved in another incident at approximately 4:30 a.m. in which he entered a different Buckeye Village apartment through an unlocked window.

He gained entry and went to the second floor where he came across a woman and child.

The woman reported that the man touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a sharp object. The man then ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

A description of the man was not available since he was wearing a mask at the time.

OSU Police are actively investigating and ask the community to be vigilant. Any known details of these crimes can be reported to OSU Police at 614-292-2121.