Safety notice issued for Ohio State campus after home invasions

Police said the man came through an unlocked apartment window and touched a woman inappropriately

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
The Ohio State University Police Department has released a public safety notice for the campus area and residence halls.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Police Department has released a public safety notice for the campus area and residence halls.

According to the report, at about 2 a.m. Monday, an unknown person tried to enter an apartment through a bedroom window.

The residents were in the living room, and the person did not gain entry.

Police say the same person was involved in another incident at approximately 4:30 a.m. in which he entered a different Buckeye Village apartment through an unlocked window.

He gained entry and went to the second floor where he came across a woman and child.

The woman reported that the man touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a sharp object. The man then ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

A description of the man was not available since he was wearing a mask at the time.

OSU Police are actively investigating and ask the community to be vigilant. Any known details of these crimes can be reported to OSU Police at 614-292-2121.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s