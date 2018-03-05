Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 11

Related Coverage States discuss getting rid of Daylight Saving Time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the fall, you got an extra hour of sleep. In less than a week, you’ve got to give up that extra hour as we get ready to spring forward.

The time is approaching for us to change our clocks and rearrange to Daylight Saving Time.

We will spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2017.

That means you’ll lose one full hour of sleeping time, which is why it’s no surprise so many people spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood. In fact, some people hate it so much that it has led to some states considering banning Daylight Saving Time altogether.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work. In fact, we’ll gain an extra 80 hours of sunlight this month and will continue gaining extra sunlight every day until July.