Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 11

We will spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2017

By NBC4 Staff Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the fall, you got an extra hour of sleep. In less than a week, you’ve got to give up that extra hour as we get ready to spring forward.

The time is approaching for us to change our clocks and rearrange to Daylight Saving Time.

We will spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2017.

That means you’ll lose one full hour of sleeping time, which is why it’s no surprise so many people spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood. In fact, some people hate it so much that it has led to some states considering banning Daylight Saving Time altogether.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work. In fact, we’ll gain an extra 80 hours of sunlight this month and will continue gaining extra sunlight every day until July.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s